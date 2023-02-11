With recent headlines a looming recession and layoffs in the tech industry, a new study by The Fabricator is shedding light on how Americans really feel about the growing trend towards automation. Is this technology ultimately helpful or harmful?

The survey found 84% of Americans think robotic workers can help with staffing shortages, but others remain unsure. Key points from the survey:

Two-in-three are worried automation will cause Americans to lose their jobs.

Tech/IT, manufacturing and retail industry works are the most concerned about being replaced by automation.

79% of Americans feel humans are not too reliant on robots and automation… but, 67% feel humans will eventually become too reliant on robots

Automation is already a reality in many manufacturing plants. Among those who have worked or previously worked in the manufacturing industry, nearly 1 in 5 are worried about robots taking their jobs.

The report also analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to find out which states have the highest and lowest percentage of automation already in place in their plants and manufacturing sites. See the chart above.

The Fabricator is a North American magazine for the metal forming and fabricating industry.

