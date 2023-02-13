Along with macOS Ventura 13.2.1 and iOS 16.3.1, Apple has also released iPadOS 16.3.1, tvOS 16.3.1, and watchOS 9.3.1.

According to Apple’s release notes, iPadOS 16.3.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates. It can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

tvOS 16.3.1 fixes a glitch with HomeKit compatibility. It can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on your Apple TV set-top box. Then go to System > Software Update.

watchOS 9.3.1offers bug fixes and performance improvements. Apple Watch owners can download the update by opening up the Apple Watch app on their iPhone and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

