Apple has released iOS 16.3.1 that includes, per the company’s release nots, bug fixes that address issues with iCloud and Siri requests for Find My.

It also adds more Crash Detection optimizations. iOS 16‌‌.3.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today