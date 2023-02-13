Display analyst Ross Young tweets to his “Super Followers” that Apple is likely to release the rumored 15.5-inch MacBook Air in early April. He says panel production has already started.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicted the bigger-sized Air and more in a September 2022 Power On newsletter. The Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims it will sport a 3nm chip.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think a bigger Air is needed and will only make Apple’s Mac line-up more confusing. Currently, you can get the MacBook Air in 13.3 inch and 13.5 inch sizes. You can get a MacBook Pro in 13.3, 14.2, and 16.2 inches.

