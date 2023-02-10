Apple has posted a support document explaining what to do if you can’t accept iCloud terms and conditions for an Apple TV set-top box.

The tech giant says that iIf you don’t have an iPhone with iOS 16.0 or later or an iPad with iPadOS 16.0 or later, you can sign in to iCloud.com to accept the new iCloud Terms and Conditions with these steps:

Go to iCloud.com, then sign in with your Apple ID. If necessary, follow the prompts to review and update your account settings. Review and agree to iCloud Terms and Conditions.

