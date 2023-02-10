Uber drivers who have an iPhone will soon be able to use the Uber app directly from their car’s dashboard while using Apple’s CarPlay, reports TechCrunch.

The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month, the article adds.

CarPlay is Apple’s tech that allows a car radio or head unit to be a display and controller for iPhones (model 5 and later) running iOS 7.1 or later. Apple says that “all major vehicle manufacturers are using CarPlay.”

Uber’s Driver app, in Uber’s words, “provides you with information to help you make decisions and get ahead.”

