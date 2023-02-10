Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: Google has announced that its Maps app will support Live Activities in the coming months, offering iPhone users access to turn-by-turn directions on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

° From 9to5Mac: Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs.

° From Apple 3.0: A “whistleblower” is unassuaged by Apple’s appointment of a “chief people officer.”

° From The Sydney Morning Herald: Apple’s senior director of iPhone product design Richard Dinh talks about the design of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Music is the official sponsor of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show headlining Rihanna, and Nadeska Alexis has interviewed the artist ahead of the game.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Norbert Frassa, Guy Serle, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Brittany Smith and Mark Fuccio finish off the discussion of what Apple’s plan to use AI to narrate audiobooks will do to that market. (Part 3)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related