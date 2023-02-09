UnitedHealthcare, an insurance provider, has introduced UnitedHealthcare Rewards, a new rewards program in which eligible members, including spouses, can use wearable devices to earn up to US$1,000 each per year by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities.
One of the ways eligible members can earn rewards is by using a compatible activity tracker, smartwatch or smartphone — such as an Apple Watch — to meet daily activity goals, and track sleep and other health-related activities. The financial rewards people earn can either be added to a prepaid debit card or deposited into a health savings account for members who want help covering out-of-pockets medical costs.
Once enrolled, UnitedHealthcare Rewards members can earn incentives totaling up to $1,000 per year for completing the following ongoing and one-time activities:
- Achieve 5,000 steps or more each day.
- Complete 15 minutes or more of activity per day.
- Track sleep for 14 nights.
- Get a biometric screening.
- Complete a health survey.
- Select paperless billing.
- Additional qualifying activities will be added throughout the year.
