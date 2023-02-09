Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From 9to5Mac: President Biden’s second State of the Union address called on Congress to pass bipartisan legislation on both antitrust and data privacy issues.

° From MacRumors: Apple in its upcoming iOS 16.4 update will re-introduce the revamped HomeKit architecture it originally pulled in December.

° From AppleInsider: YouTuber and engineer Ken Pillonel has continued replacing Lightning with USB-C charging on Apple devices, this time converting AirPods Pro — and making the plans open source.

° From Macworld: OnePlus’s announcement of a new Mac keyboard leaves us nonplussed.

° From Stuff: New technology led to a suspected drink-driver being detained by police – thanks to his own iPhone.

