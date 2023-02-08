A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (which you’ll need a subscription to read) analyzes overlapping ownership of the four leading products: iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, and Apple Watch.

Not surprisingly, iPhone is the dominant product, according to CIRP. Almost 90% of Apple customers own an iPhone, with a customer defined as someone who purchased any of those four products in the quarter of the survey.

In second place is the iPad and in third place is the Apple Watch. The Mac comes in fourth at 50%.

“Part of the Apple appeal is the power of the ecosystem. The various hardware offerings work well together,” says CIRP. “iMessage crosses seamlessly between phones and computers. iCloud storage provides backup and file sharing across devices. Apple Music is easily accessible on all devices.”

