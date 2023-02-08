Do Americans know how much of their data is being collected and possibly shared by mobile apps? It appears not.

Secure Data Recovery conducted a study to find out which apps Americans trust, and who cares at all. Key findings from the report include:

More Android users (58%) described themselves as “very conscientious” about app use than iOS users (44%).

52% of iOS users say they’ve “given up” worrying about data collection vs only 38% of Android.

Top apps Americans have low concern for but have high data capture: YouYube, Target, Gmail, Google Maps.

Women’s health apps are the least trusted in America.

If companies paid them for it, 66% would be more open to data collection.

