Apple dominated the ARM laptop market with a 90% share in 2022, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. And the research group expects ARM-based laptops to have a 25% market share in five years.

What’s more, the data says that ARM-based solutions will gain more than 10% market share by 2025 at Intel and AMD’s expense.

The global PC market has been experiencing a demand downtrend after the cooling down of COVID-19 in 2022. The market saw its shipments decline 15% year-over-year in 2022 and is expected to see another high single-digit decline in 2023, according to Counterpoint Research’s data. However, Counterpoint says that, among all the PC sub-sectors, ARM-based laptops are expected to show a comparatively resilient demand throughout the coming quarters thanks to Apple’s success with the MacBook series, increasing ecosystem support and vanishing performance gap with x86 offerings.

Apple launched its in-house, ARM-based M1 chip for the MacBook series in 2020. Counterpoint says this gradually allowed iPhone and iPad apps “to seamlessly operate on macOS with state-of-the-art power consumption management and battery life among the M1 MacBook’s head-to-head competing features with the same level of computing performance.”

Since then, the market share of ARM-based laptops started to increase, from less than 2% to over 12% at the end of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research data. Apple dominated the ARM laptop market in 2022 with a 90% share.

“Apple’s migration to its self-designed CPU has proved to be a shot in the arm for vendors who were sitting on the fence looking forward to developing Arm-based solutions,” according to Counterpoint Research.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related