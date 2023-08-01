As noted by 9to5Mac, although a deal hasn’t yet been made, Apple looks set to land the streaming rights for the Pac-12 sports conference.

As reported by ESPN’s Pet Thamel, the Pac-12 hosted a meeting today with its conference schools, proposing Apple as their new TV rights partner. The arrangement would apparently involve one similar to Apple’s MLS Season Pass, which sees all MLS games exclusively stream through the Apple TV app. Like MLS Season Pass, access to the Pac-12 channel would likely be a standalone subscription (separate to Apple TV+), notes 9to5Mac.

There have been reports that Apple has been interested in pursuing this option for over two years. The Pac-12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference that operates in the Western U.S. participating in 24 sports at the NCAA Division I level. Its football teams compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the higher of two tiers of NCAA Division I football competition.

