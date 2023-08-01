As tech companies venture into new product categories like Apple’s headset or the rumored Apple Car, it’s no surprise that consumers are looking for two-wheeled options for their favorite brands.

eBikes.org used Midjourney AI technology to design a number of e-bikes from some of the most popular brands and surveyed individuals to gauge their interest. Here’s what they said:

38% of consumers said they wanted an Apple-branded e-bike, making it the second most desired brand among all tech companies.

Consumers would pay up to $1,548 for an e-bike from Apple.

73% of regular e-bike riders said the market would be better with more manufacturers entering the space.

Amazon is the top company that most people want to see create a branded e-bike.

Tesla is the most desired e-bike brand among men, while Tiffany & Co. is the most desired by women.

Marvel is the most desired e-bike brand among millennials.

You can check out the full study here.

