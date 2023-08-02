Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has unveiled a “Pay the Apple Way” campaign with TikTok creators, billboards, and more.

° From IPPAWARDS: The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) has announced the winners of their 16th annual competition.

° From AppleInsider: TD Cowen has increased its price target for Apple to $220, with iPhone shipments to emerging markets a “bright spot” in the upcoming Q3 2023 financial results.

° From the Korean-language The Elec: Apple’s main OLED supplier Samsung has received mass production approval for the displays for all four models in the upcoming iPhone 15 models.

° From MacRumors: In a thread of tweets the Apple leaker know as “ShrimpApplePro” reiterates rumors that the seventh-generation iPad mini is likely coming this year.

° From Fox29: A Philadelphia couple frustrated by the recent theft of their outdoor potted plants devised a scheme using Apple AirTags to track down their plants if they ever go missing again.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet and Web Bixby went shopping on Amazon Prime Day (who didn’t), and reveal their purchases both tech and non-tech. That led to some discussion of hardware choices past and present, and what effect participating in the annual shopping event has on data collection.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related