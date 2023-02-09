NT CONNECT, an international tech developer, has launched their NOOZ.ai app in a web-based format. The app’s web version will be readily available through any browser, giving users the option to explore media influence through personalized scoring and media bias detection systems.

The newly enhanced scoring system comprises three different rating styles: NOOZSCORE (the overall amount of persuasive language), NOOZMETRICS (sentiment, propaganda, opinion, revisions, and ghost edits analysis), and NOOZREACTION, which offers a more relatable interpretation of the previous ratings in the form of illustrations and idioms.

The scores are compiled using a weighted stack average and natural language processing (NLP) to calculate a final NOOZ SCORE, which creates a range from 0 to 100 from low to extreme influence. Meanwhile, NOOZMETRICS provides a visual representation of the NOOZSCORE with a breakdown of the analysis.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related