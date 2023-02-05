In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says he doesn’t anticipate a new version of the Mac Studio in the near future as the company focuses on the new Mac Pro.

From the newsletter: I wouldn’t anticipate the introduction of a Mac Studio in the near future. The upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio — and adds the M2 Ultra chip rather than the M1 Ultra. So it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time. It’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation. At that point, the company may be able to better differentiate the Mac Studio from the Mac Pro.

As I’ve opined in a previous column, I think Apple should continue with the Mac Studio and forego plans for a Mac Pro. the Mac Pro is is expected to rely on a new-generation M2 Ultra chip (rather than the M1 Ultra) and will retain one of its hallmark features: easy expandability for additional memory, storage and other components. Will that be enough to justify the price — or will pro users go with a Mac Studio/Studio Display (or XDR Display) instead?

