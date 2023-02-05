In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, says Apple’s plan to draw a greater distinction between the Pro and Pro Max has spurred speculation that the company will opt for a new top-end brand: the Ultra.

From his report: Instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.

That could certainly drive up prices, but consumers would need a reason to upgrade. At this point, it’s unclear how that top-of-the-line model would be different, but it will probably offer further camera improvements, a faster chip and perhaps an even larger display. There also may be more future-forward features, such as finally dropping the charging port.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) has reported many times that it doesn’t think Apple will ever release a foldable iPhone. I haven’t changed my mind. That said, Apple has filed for, or been issued, several patents for foldable smartphones and tablets.

