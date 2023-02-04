Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: The latest version of macOS Ventura breaks compatibility with Pioneer’s lineup of USB-connected CD/DVD/Blu-ray drives for the Mac.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is celebrating Black History Month with a series of films in the Apple TV app called “The Matter of Black Lives,” curated by Dr. Jelani Cobb.

° From 9to5Mac: While Apple earnings were even worse than analysts had expected, AAPL investors were only temporarily spooked. At the time of writing, the stock has been mostly hovering right around yesterday’s closing price, and is currently heading up.

° From Macworld: Security researchers warn of a new Google malware scam that could infect your Mac.

° From The New York Times: Dispatchers for 911 are being inundated with false, automated distress calls from Apple devices owned by skiers who are very much alive.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related