Worldwide tablet shipments posted flat growth of 0.3% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), totaling 45.7 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Apple’s iPad continues to dominate the market.

For the full year 2022, the tablet market saw a decline of 3.3% year-over-year, ending two years of solid growth although shipments remain well above pre-pandemic levels. IDC says “Apple remains the indisputable leader in this space and gained 10 percentage points in market share compared to 4Q21.”

The tech giant launched several new products in the quarter – the 11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pros and a 10.9″ iPad – which were well received. The delayed launch of these products and the low base for comparison due to constraints in their supply chain drove the gains for Apple in 4Q22, according to IDC.

Apple sold 22.5 million iPads in the 4Q22 for 49.2% of the global tablet market. That compares to sales of 17.5 million iPads in 4Q21 and 38.3% market share. That’s year-over-year growth of 28.8%.

Meanwhile, IDC says that Chromebook shipments continued to contract in 4Q22 with shipments totaling 3.6 million units for a year-over-year decline of 24.3%. Shipments for the full year were down 48% in 2022 after an astounding 180.5% growth in 2021.

