ESR has released a new collection of cases featuring a stash stand for the iPhone 15 line-up. The company is also offering clear case, screen protectors and lens protectors.

The stash stand design has been incorporated into three of ESR’s most popular case series: the Classic Hybrid, Armor Tough, and Cloud Soft series. It can be utilized in both horizontal and vertical orientations, strategically positioned around the camera lens. The cases boast MagSafe charging capability and are certified by SGS to meet or even exceed military-grade protection standards.

Here’s how the cases are described:

Classic Hybrid MagSafe Case with Stash Stand

Ranked among the top-selling protective cases on Amazon, the Classic Hybrid MagSafe case offers customers a blend of simplicity and functionality. This clear case provides military-grade protection and an impressive holding force of up to 1500g. The stash stand, customers can easily watch, scroll and carry their device while enjoying MagSafe charging.

Armor Tough MagSafe Case with Stash Stand

In addition to the “do-it-all” stash stand and 1500g magnetic force, the Armor Tough MagSafe Case with Stash Stand offers unbeatable all-around protection with its detachable 2-part design. It’s constructed with a strong, scratch-resistant polycarbonate back panel, shock-absorbing air guard corners and 9H tempered screen protector. Additionally, each package includes a 9H camera lens protector for enhanced safety. This case has been certified by SGS to exceed military-grade drop protection standards.

Cloud Soft MagSafe Case with Stash Stand

Made of premium silicone material, the Cloud Soft case with Stash Stand is an optimal option for customers seeking both style and functionality. Its silky and soft touch finish ensures a comfortable grip on top of the “do-it-all” stash stand while built-in magnets with 1200g magnetic strength align perfectly with the phone, offering a seamless attach experience and faster wireless charging.

In addition to the Stash Stand Case Collection, ESR also offers a range of other protective solutions for the iPhone 15, including the Classic Hybrid MagSafe case (without stand), the Air Armor MagSafe clear case set, Amorite screen protectors, tempered-glass privacy screen protector, and Amorite camera lens protectors. All these products are certified with military-grade protection, providing consumers with confidence in the safety of their devices. Customers can explore more protection and charging accessories for iPhone 15 via ESR’s official website or Amazon store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related