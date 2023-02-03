Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a tweet that we shouldn’t expect to see a HomePod mini 2 until the second half of 2024.

On the flip side, in the Jan. 22 edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said he thinks Apple isn’t working on a successor to the ‌HomePod mini, as has been previously anticipated.

From his report: After the debut of a new full-sized HomePod, many users started asking about an update to the mini model. But at this point, I don’t believe that Apple is actively working on such as product. The latest HomePod doesn’t include any major new functions that aren’t already in the $99 mini, so there isn’t an obvious reason to update the model. Sure, it would be nice to get more colors, a cheaper price, and better sound and microphones, but the real improvements probably need to be made on the back end — with Siri and app integration.‌

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a series of tweets that we shouldn’t expect an update of the AirPods Max until the second half of 2024 at the earliest.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related