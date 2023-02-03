Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a series of tweets that we shouldn’t expect an update of the AirPods Max until the second half of 2024 at the earliest.

At one point there were rumors that the AirPods Max 2 would arrive in fall of 2022 with new color options and a price reduction. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

It’s unknown what features an updated AirPods Max might offer. However, MacRumors thinks that new features could include: customizability with interchangeable headbands and earcups; automatic left and right ear detection; touch pads on the earfuls for audio control; H2 processors; better noise cancellation; improved battery life; MagSafe charging; and a lower-pried, sports-oriented model.

