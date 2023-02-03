Castle Crumble is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Castle Crumble is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Embark on an adventure and conquer a variety of kingdoms! In Castle Crumble your goal is clear – castles must fall. Become a hero in far fantasylands. With powerful explosives and mystical spells, crash forts from Ancient, Medieval, Aztec and other times. Aim to win!

Castle Crumble is where physics allows you to have fun with a blast!

-Cannonball amazing castles

-Execute your conqueror tactics

-Explore fabulous kingdoms with unique visuals

-Use a variety of mechanics on your quest

Castle Crumble is a single player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

