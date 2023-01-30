Parker Otolani — who manages consumer product development for The Verge, Polygon, and the Vox Media Podcast Network — has designed a fantastic mock-up of a new AirPort router/home hub.

He envisions an Airport powered by Wi-Fi6E, Siri, HomeKit, and private relay powered by Apple Silicon for US$199. Check it out.

I’ve said before that I’d love to see Apple revive the AirPort line-up it discontinued in 2007 with up-to-date specs. In fact, I’d rather see the tech giant tackling products like this rather than an “Apple Car.”

