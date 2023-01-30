Order the recently unveiled HomePod 2 from the online Apple store today and it might not arrive until March. Preorders for the revived version of Apple’s full-size smart speaker have surpassed the launch-day supply, reports Cult of Mac.

Apple began taking preorders for the second generation HomePod on January 18 with a launch scheduled for Friday, February 3, but has sold out of all the units prepared for launch day. Place an order now for one of the new speakers at Apple.com and it won’t arrive until mid-February at the earliest.

As noted by Cult of Mac, the HomePod 2 with a white exterior is the easiest to get your hands on. It has an estimated delivery between Feb. 17 and Feb. 22, with the earliest delivery requiring an external $8 fee.

Place an order for the midnight-hued speaker and it won’t arrive before Feb. 21 without the $8 shipping fee — and you might not receive the HomePod until March 1.

Apple announced the second generation of the USS$299 smart speaker on Jan. 18. Among other things, it offers support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks and new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home. For example, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

