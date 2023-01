Yanko Design has posted a very cool mock-up of a “Magic Mouse Pro” that addresses some of the shortcomings of Apple’s Magic Mouse.

Here’s how Yanko describes the design by Vincent Lin: With an ambidextrous design, upgraded laser tracking, a dedicated middle-scroll button (for CAD users), and a repositioned charging port, the Magic Mouse Pro is the wireless mouse we wish Apple would just make already.

Me,too!

