Squiggle Drop is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Squiggle Drop is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Use your creativity and imagination to solve charming physics puzzles by drawing a single shape and watching what unfolds! Complete the objectives of 100 puzzles (with more on the way), each with multiple and often surprising solutions. How you draw your solution is up to you!

Solve puzzles and earn rewards to build your very own Squiggletown! Unlock buildings, cosmetics and various upgrades as you expand your own personal city.

Squiggle Drop Features:

– 100 levels

– Regular Content Updates

– Daily Challenges

– Challenging your friends to beat your scores

Leaderboards and Achievements

Squiggle Drop is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

