Apple has announced that on February 13, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Prices in Uzbekistan will decrease to reflect a reduction of the value-added tax rate from 15% to 12%. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.

While prices on the App Store in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe won’t change, developers’ proceeds will be adjusted to reflect the following tax changes:

Ireland: Reduction of value-added tax rate on electronic newspapers and periodicals from 9% to 0%

Luxembourg: Reduction of value-added tax rate from 17% to 16%

Singapore: Increase of goods and services tax rate from 7% to 8%

Zimbabwe: Increase of value-added tax rate from 14.5% to 15%

Additionally, by the end of January proceeds will increase for local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

