The World Surf League (WSL) announced its integration of Apple Watch as the official wearable equipment of the WSL. This introduction marks the first time Apple Watch will be used as official competitor equipment in a professional sports environment.

Throughout the Championship Tour (CT) season, elite WSL CT athletes will get access to the new WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra to keep them informed while in the water during competition.

The specially-developed WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch syncs with the WSL Scoring System in real time. This provides athletes in competition with the information they need including scores, wave priority, and time in the heat directly to their wrist. Apple Watch is uniquely suited for this task due to its large bright screen, durable design, and cellular connectivity, according to Erik Logan, WSL CEO.

Every competitor will receive an Apple Watch before each heat, which will come preloaded with the WSL’s new app. Many CT athletes have tested the WSL Surfer app on Apple Watch over the previous two seasons to ensure it meets the needs of competition, and look forward to the benefits it will provide them throughout the season, Logan says. All athletes will also receive training on the WSL Surfer app ahead of the season’s start.

The 2023 Championship Tour will include 10 regular-season events in seven countries, starting in January at the Billabong Pro Pipeline and concluding at the SHISEIDO Tahiti Pro before the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, Calif. All the action will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related