Satechi has launched its newest hub for M2 MacBooks: the Pro Hub Slim, which is designed to act as a natural extension to the M2 MacBook Pro and Air.

The hub boasts seven ports: a full function USB4 port, 4K HDMI, USB-C data, two USB-A data, as well as SD and microSD card readers. What’s more, it allows users to increase data transfer speeds and extend workspace connectivity and is compatible with any MacBook from 2017 and later.

The Pro Hub Slim comes in three colorways – Midnight, Space Grey, and Silver – and is priced at US$79.99. However, through Feb. 3, shoppers can benefit from an introductory sale of 20% off with code SLIM20.

