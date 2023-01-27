The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, an original opus by Pulitzer Prize–winning librettist Mark Campbell and DJ-slash-­composer Mason Bates, premieres at the Santa Fe Opera in July, reports Wired.

“Too often people think of opera as this stupid old European art form that has nothing to do with our lives,” Campbell tells Wired. In fact, Jobs’ story is just as torrid as anything in Carmen or La Traviata—unchecked ambition, fickle love, rivalry, betrayal, death, and redemption.

Wired says the Silicon Valley saga gets a “wonky boost from Bates’ electronic score, punctuated by clicks from a Macintosh Plus.” The one-act opera tells the life story of the late Apple founder and CEO in 19 scenes that jump between 1965 and

