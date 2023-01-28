Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From 9to5Mac: The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature is touted as a “game changer” by search and rescue teams.

° From MacRumors: Internal Apple doc shows that Wi-Fi 6E will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro models.

° From iFixIt: iFixit, which tears apart tech items and looks at their innards so you don’t have to, has posted a teardown of the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with help from an Apple repair manual, and found a few changes to the new model besides the M2 Pro chip.

° From iMore: What’s left for the Mac in 2023? Apple’s possible plans are explored.

° From the Times Colonist: The first use of the new Apple Emergency SOS via satellite in B.C. may have saved the lives of two women who were stranded in the wilderness near McBride.

