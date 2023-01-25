Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: New 256GB Mac mini and 512GB MacBook Pro have slower SSD speeds than previous models.

° From AdAge: The Internet ad agency is ready to confront Apple more forcefully this year, seeing a growing threat and “hypocrisy” over its privacy policies, according to David Cohen, CEO of IAB, a digital ad industry trade group.

° From AppleInsider: With lower than normal iPhone shipments, Morgan Stanley is following consensus for Apple’s first quarter results for 2023.

° From the New York Daily News: An Apple AirTag was found hidden underneath the hood of a marked NYPD car in Queens.

° From the City of Beavercreek Police Department: Police are searching for thieves who stole more than $100,000 worth of Apple products from an Apple Store in Beavercreek, Ohio.

° From Vice: Secondhand MacBooks that retailed for as much as $3,000 are being turned into parts because recyclers have no way to login and factory reset the machines, which are often just a couple years old.

° From 9to5Mac: Fortnight on iOS will no longer let players spend their V-bucks as the game is now outdated.

