The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed its nominations for the 95th Oscars. Apple TV+ picked up two nominations.

Brian Tyree Henry of “Causeway” is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and the Horse” is nominated for Best Animated Short Film.

You can find the complete list of Oscar nominees here. The Academy’s final voting runs March 2-7, with the Oscars set for Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater in a ceremony airing live on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related