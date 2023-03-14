Apple TV+ has announced a series order for a new, 10-episode half-hour comedy that reunites stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

Created by Emmy Award winner David West Read (upcoming “The Big Door Prize,” “Schitt’s Creek” and Broadway’s “& Juliet”), who will also serve as executive producer, the new comedy will be produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

Here’s how the series is described: The untitled comedy is a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Matthew and Woody’s friendship is tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.

In addition to starring, Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce alongside Read. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will serve as executive producers for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

