Apple shipped 26% more smartphones year-over-year (YoY) in 2022 Columbia even though the overall market declines, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The research group says Colombia’s smartphone shipments fell 3% YoY. However, Apple’s iPhone sales were up 26% YoY despite restrictions on its 5G devices following Ericsson’s case against the brand over 5G patent infringement. The iPhone 11, a 4G device, was the company’s top-selling model.

Apple and Samsung, whose sales grew 14% YoY, were the exceptions, however. Despite the seasonality associated with the fourth quarter, which is usually the strongest quarter of the year due to Black Friday and the Christmas holiday season, quarter four couldn’t avoid the 2022 trend of a decrease in consumer demand, according to Counterpoint. Inflation eased and the peso’s position improved slightly towards the end of the period, but still, they couldn’t compensate for the purchasing power lost throughout the year, adds the research group.

