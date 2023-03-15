Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:
° From Apple’s Newsroom: The teams at Rebel Girls, Dinosaur Polo Club, and Wisdom share how their experiences shaped the vision for their apps and games on the App Store.
° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared a new “Hello Yellow” ad promoting the new yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
° From MacRumors: Apple has posted new wallpaper images to celebrate the new Gangnam retail store in Seoul, South Korea.
° From the Washington Examiner: A Republican congressman’s decision to sell thousands of dollars worth in Apple stock as the Justice Department accelerated its antitrust investigation into the tech giant has been slammed by watchdogs.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the discussion of the why’s and how’s of iMessage on Windows wraps up with lots of questions still on the table. (Part 2)
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today