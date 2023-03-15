Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Apple’s Newsroom: The teams at Rebel Girls, Dinosaur Polo Club, and Wisdom share how their experiences shaped the vision for their apps and games on the App Store.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has shared a new “Hello Yellow” ad promoting the new yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

° From MacRumors: Apple has posted new wallpaper images to celebrate the new Gangnam retail store in Seoul, South Korea.

° From the Washington Examiner: A Republican congressman’s decision to sell thousands of dollars worth in Apple stock as the Justice Department accelerated its antitrust investigation into the tech giant has been slammed by watchdogs.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the discussion of the why’s and how’s of iMessage on Windows wraps up with lots of questions still on the table. (Part 2)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related