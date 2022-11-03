Tonight at AFI Fest in Hollywood, Apple Original Films celebrates the world premiere of the highly anticipated documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), premiering in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Attendees at the red carpet event include Gomez and Keshishian, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” producers Michelle An, Katherine LeBlond, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth, Stephanie Meurer and Caitlin Daley, executive producers John Janick and Steve Berman, and writer and co-executive producer Paul Marchand, alongside Chelsea Handler and “Giving Back Generation” video podcast host Raquelle Stevens.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

