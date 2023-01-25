Yesterday at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Apple Original Films celebrated the world premiere of “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” a nonfiction film about basketball superstar Stephen Curry, from Emmy-winning filmmaker Peter Nicks, coming soon to Apple TV+.

Attendees of the red carpet event included Stephen Curry, Curry’s Davidson College Coach Bob McKillop, Curry’s Davidson College teammate Jason Richards, Curry’s mother Sonya Curry, Ayesha Curry, director and producer Peter Nicks, producers Ryan Coogler, Sean Havey, Erick Peyton, Marissa Torres Ericson and Ben Cotner, and executive producers Emily Osborne and Zinzi Coogler.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is a coming-of-age story of the title character. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a tiny backwater Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” is produced by Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

About Apple TV+

