Monoprice has released the Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone. It’s available now for US$79.99, which is 20% off the regular price.

With the touch of a button, users can instantly switch between 4 different pickup/polar patterns to capture audio in several different recording conditions. The adjustable spider mount and customizable LED accent lighting are designed further enhance the visual appeal of any desktop or streaming setup. According to the folks at Monoprice, features of the Dark Matter Sentry Streaming Microphone are:

Back-Electret microphone

Cardioid, stereo, bidirectional, and omnidirectional pickup/polar patterns

Black metal housing with customizable LED accent lighting

Powered by a USB 2.0 connection

Universal 5/8″ threaded mounting point

Includes removal and adjustable spider mount for desktop use

