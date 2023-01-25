Grovemade, has just released two new sizes of its notepads. The Small and Medium Notepads have a heavyweight, ceramic-coated machined aluminum base.

This both keeps the pads steady while writing, and makes it so pages can be easily removed with just one hand. The notepads are also refillable and profiled to fit into even the smallest workspaces.

Grovemade’s new Small and Medium Notepads are available now in two colors exclusively from grovemade.com. Prices start at US$80.

