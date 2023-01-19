Cisdem has released Cisdem Focus 2.0, an update of the focus app to help Mac users increase focus and productivity.

Version 2.0 ads support for: blocking apps and websites; quick start, Pomodoro, block as scheduled and the ability to launch limit tasks; password mode and hardcore mode; apps and websites usage statistics; the ability to import/export configuration settings; the ability to import/export websites; and the ability to redirect to a custom website.

Cisdem 2.0 requires macOS 10.12 or later. A demo is available for download; registration starts at US$29.99 for one Mac

