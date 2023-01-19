WaterField Designs has announced the Magnetic MacBook Pro Sleeve in new custom sizes for Apple’s upgraded MacBook Pro M2 laptops.

The US$89 sleeve is made of rugged waxed canvas and is available in several color choices combined with a ballistic nylon lining and 4mm shock-absorbing neoprene. Rare-earth magnets run the length of the sleeve’s opening.

The Magnetic MacBoo Pro Sleeve is available in brown, black, blue, and green canvas. You can pre-order now, and it’s expected to ship Feb. 10.

