Yesterday at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ announced that “Swagger,” — its sports drama from creator, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood — is set to return for its second season in June.

Apple also unveiled a first look at the eight-episode, next chapter of the series, executive produced by Bythewood, Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in youth basketball, “Swagger” explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.” Off the court, the show reveals what it’s like to grow up in America.

Season two welcomes back returning stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Jason Rivera, Christina Jackson and Sean Baker, and adds newcomers Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Television Studios, Boardroom, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema, and executive produced by Bythewood, Grazer, Durant and Kleiman. Francie Calfo and Joy Kecken also serve as executive producers. James Seidman serves as co-executive producer for Imagine Television Studios.

