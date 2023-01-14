Rihanna will be headlining the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, taking to the stadium stage during Super Bowl LVII. Now you can find a teaser trailer at YouTube.

Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ, will mark Apple Music’s first year as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

