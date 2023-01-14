Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Bloomberg: Goldman Sachs’ consumer credit division lost US$1.2 billion in nine months in 2022; the losses mainly involved the Apple Card.

° From MacRumors: Apple has acknowledged that iPhone 14 Pro users, specifically ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max customers, may see flashing horizontal lines on their iPhone display when the device is being turned on.

° From AppleInsider: While retaining its advice to buy Apple stock, Rosenblatt Securities has reduced its target price by $24, citing iPhone production delays and “macro services headwinds.”

° From an Apple Support document: Apple tells how its AI-powered digital narration for books will expand, but says it is “committed to celebrating” human-read audiobooks too.

° From Apple 3.0: Analyst Gene Munster expects a “soft outlook” for Apple’s March and June quarters.

° From iMore: California could be the next state to launch a digital driver’s license compatible with Apple’s Wallet app, but that’s currently unclear.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple will depend on LG for the products of the first Apple Watch with a micro-LED display.

° From MacVoices Live!: You can find LOTS of short videos from the recent Consumer Electronics Show exclusively on the MacVoicesTV channel on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related