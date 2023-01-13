Apple TV+ announced that country singer-songwriters, including 2021’s CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen, four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton and critically acclaimed songwriter, country recording artist and activist Orville Peck have joined the new music competition series, “My Kind of Country,” as scouts searching the globe to find talented artists and break the next big country star.

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves are featured in the series, set to premiere globally on March 24 on Apple TV+. Here’s how the reality series is described: “My Kind of Country” is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts Allen, Guyton and Peck each handpick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

Witherspoon and Musgraves executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter; Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen; the illustrious Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra (“The Masked Singer,” “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Ladies of London”); and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan (“The Disney Family Singalong,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” “Dear Class of 2020,” London Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies). Emmy Award-winning Adam Blackstone serves as music director (musical director to Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Rihanna and for Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, “The Masked Singer”).

