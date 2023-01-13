Today is Friday the 13th. Let’s look at two apps to help you celebrate the infamous day.

Friday the 13th from Pocketkai is a free app that calculates all Fridays the 13th for the next 50 years. (Every year has one to three Friday’s that fall on the 13th.)

If you like a gory game, there’s Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, based on the never-ending movie franchise. You stalk and slay campers across 100+ puzzle levels with horror icon Jason VoorheesFriday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is free, but offers in-app purchases.

No one seems to know exactly how the legend of an unlucky Friday started. The superstition surrounding this day may have arisen in the Middle Ages, “originating from the story of Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion” in which there were 13 individuals present. There’s evidence of both Friday and the number 13 being considered unlucky, there’s no record of the two items being referred to as especially unlucky in conjunction before the 19th century.

