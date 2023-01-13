Apple Music exec Oliver Schusser (pictured) has taken over the business side of Apple TV+, reports Business Insider. This follows the upcoming departure of services exec Peter Stern.

Apple will revamp of its services division as services executive Peter Stern is departing at the end of December, reports Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article). Stern told colleagues that he is leaving in order to spend more time on the East Coast.

Stern serves as Apple’s vice president of services overseeing Apple TV+, Sports, Apple News+, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Books, Apple Arcade, and Apple One. According to Business Insider, as part of his departure, the Services team will be reorganized to split Stern’s responsibilities into three separate divisions. One of those executives will purportedly be Oliver Schusser, who is currently in charge of Apple Music.

Schusser was named head of Apple’s streaming music division on April 11, 2018. Before this he was vice president of iTunes International. Schusser has led efforts outside the U.S. related to the App Store, iTunes’ movies and TV portals, iBooks, Apple Podcasts, and more.

